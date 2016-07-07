(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, July 7 South Africa's state-run
power utility Eskom has secured a 20 billion rand ($1.4 billion)
loan from the African Development Bank, the company battling to
keep itself financially afloat said on Thursday.
Eskom supplies virtually all of the power for Africa's most
industrialised economy and has shown signs of turning a corner
over the past year after being forced to impose power cuts in
the first half of last year owing to a supply shortage.
Earlier this week, the utility said it had secured 57
percent of the funding for its 2016/2017 financial year, while
saying it had posted net profit of 4.6 billion rand in the year
to March from 0.2 billion rand in the previous year.
Eskom said in a statement on Thursday that the loan would be
used to fund the general capital expansion programme, which
includes new power plants, maintenance and refurbishment of
generation, transmission and distribution facilities.
The deal involves three loan facilities, including one which
will see the AfDB act as an arranger for $965 million guaranteed
syndicated B-loan facility from the Bank of China, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi, CaixaBank, Citibank, HSBC
, JP Morgan Chase, KfW IPEX Bank, Siemens Bank,
and Standard Chartered.
Eskom said the principal debt on this loan would be settled
five years after the signing date, while the other loans are
payable over 20 years.
($1 = 14.6400 rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)