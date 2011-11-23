JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 The first phase of Eskom's Medupi power plant could be on line from May 2013 if all contractors meet their obligations, the South African state utility's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Getting Medupi up and running is key to avoiding a repeat of 2008's rolling blackouts which hit Africa's largest economy hard. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by Ed Stoddard and Ed Cropley)