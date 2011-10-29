JOHANNESBURG Oct 29 South Africa's power
utility Eskom says it has shut down the second unit at
its Koeberg nuclear power station for generator repairs that
could run into weeks.
"The repairs are likely to require Unit 2 to be shut down
for a number of weeks. Unit 1 at Koeberg continues to operate at
full power," Eskom said in a statement on Saturday.
Unit 2 was switched off on Friday night and Eskom does not
expect the fall in supply to result in any shortage although it
increases the risk of demand surpassing supply during peak
hours, the state-owned company said.
