JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Construction of South Africa's 4,764 MW Medupi coal-fired power plant, meant to plug a dire electricity shortfall, remained suspended following protests at the site the previous week, state-owned utility Eskom said on Wednesday.

Last week around 80 workers contracted by Murray & Roberts (M&R) and Grinaker-LTA, part of construction group Aveng, damaged some vehicles and equipment at the site in an illegal protest over labour issues.

"We are working with the main contractors to assess when to commence an orderly return of the workers to site, which we hope will be as soon as possible," Eskom spokeswoman Hilary Joffe said in an emailed reply to questions, adding this would happen this or next week.

Some 17,000 workers are employed at Medupi.

News agency SAPA reported three buses used to transport workers to the power stations were set alight on Tuesday, another flare-up of labour violence in Africa's largest economy, where the mining sector has been dogged by illegal strikes.

M&R said on Wednesday the situation at Medupi was calm.

The first of six units at the Medupi plant, already delayed by more than a year due to problems with boiler contracts, is expected to start generating electricity late next year. It was unclear if the strike would affect the timeline.

Eskom is walking a tightrope to keep power flowing to factories, mines and smelters that had to shut for several days four years ago when the national grid nearly collapsed, costing the economy billions of dollars in lost output.

Supply of electricity is expected to remain tight until Medupi and another coal-fired plant, Kusile, become operational.

Despite temperatures picking up and the use of energy-intensive heaters dropping, available capacity will be tight during the southern hemisphere's spring and summer from September to March, with Eskom conducting maintenance to ensure better performance of its ageing plants.

Unplanned outages are exacerbating the situation, with spare supply on the electricity network this week falling to just over 1 percent of total capacity, bringing Eskom closer to the economically-damaging rolling blackouts experienced in 2008.