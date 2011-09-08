Mosaic's sales fall 13.9 pct; company cuts annual dividend
Feb 7 Mosaic Co reported a 13.9 percent drop in quarterly net sales, and the company cut its annual dividend, as fertilizer producers struggle with a prolonged slump in the market.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Thursday that its employees could not legally strike after the National Union of Mineworkers said its members there might soon down tools over a wage dispute.
"Any strike by Eskom employees would be illegal because Eskom is an essential service," Eskom spokeswoman Hilary Joffe said in an e-mailed response to questions from Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)
Feb 7 Mosaic Co reported a 13.9 percent drop in quarterly net sales, and the company cut its annual dividend, as fertilizer producers struggle with a prolonged slump in the market.
Feb 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the Canadian carrier flew more passengers.
LONDON, Feb 7 Last month Indonesia rocked the nickel market. This month it is the turn of the Philippines.