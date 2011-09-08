JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Thursday that its employees could not legally strike after the National Union of Mineworkers said its members there might soon down tools over a wage dispute.

"Any strike by Eskom employees would be illegal because Eskom is an essential service," Eskom spokeswoman Hilary Joffe said in an e-mailed response to questions from Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)