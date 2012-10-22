* Seeks 16 pct a year over 2013-2018
* Increases to pay for new plants
* Rand, bonds show little reaction
(Adds reaction)
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 South African power utility
Eskom has applied to more than double the price of its
electricity over the next five years, a move that will deal a
heavy blow to industries where margins are already under
pressure.
The state-owned utility said it has applied for a 16 percent
annual increase for five years from April 2013 to March 2018,
comprising a 13 percent annual hike for its own needs and a 3
percent rise to support the introduction of independent power
producers.
Eskom was awarded price hikes averaging 25 percent annually
in the past three years and energy-intensive users, including
the vital mining industry, have long said the steep increases
were making some of their operations unsustainable.
"It would be a big blow to the development of South African
industry. If it gets approved, it would be a problem," said
Kevin Lings, chief economist at asset manager Stanlib.
A wave of strikes in South Africa has forced companies to
increase wages, which along with steep increases in raw material
costs and power prices are cutting into profits.
"Those tariffs are not affordable. The implications of that
is that we will see more flight of the economic growth in the
productive centre," said Mike Rossouw, the South African
chairman of the Energy Intensive Users Group representing
companies that are heavy power users.
Rossouw said the hikes aggravated an already serious
situation in the mining and manufacturing industries.
RATINGS WATCH
Eskom has been struggling to raise the funds it needs to
build power plants fast enough to avoid a repeat of a 2008
supply crisis that forced mines to shut for days at a time and
cost Africa's biggest economy billions of dollars in lost
output.
This month Moody's and Standard & Poor's downgraded Eskom's
credit rating as a consequence of changes to their sovereign
ratings for South Africa.
Although Eskom's rating is still investment grade, the cut
will increase its borrowing costs at a time when it is relying
heavily on debt to help fund its capital expansion.
Eskom's chief executive Brian Dames said the utility would
spend 337 billion rand ($39 billion) in capital expenditure over
the next five years and would need 78 billion rand over the same
period to buy power from independent producers.
Eskom is currently building three new plants - Medupi,
Kusile and Ingula - with first power at least a year away.
"We have not included any new-build expansion beyond Kusile
in our tariff application," Dames said at a media briefing ahead
of the announcement. The Kusile plant is expected to be
commissioned in 2018 or 2019.
The rand and government bonds showed little
immediate reaction to the news.
($1=8.6299 South African rand)
(Additional reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala and Sherilee
Lakmidas; Editing by David Dolan and Greg Mahlich)