* Overcollateralisation would reduce ESM's lending power
* Capacity for large future rescues in doubt
By John Geddie and Divyang Shah
LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism
will significantly undermine its ability to rescue struggling
eurozone sovereigns if it implements a proposal to spend EUR60bn
to recapitalise banks directly.
Because of the overcollateralisation required for the risky
business of saving failing banks, spending EUR60bn in such a way
would diminish the body's firepower by EUR180bn, leaving just
EUR211bn to lend to sovereigns.
The leftovers would not even be enough to cover Italy's
EUR240bn of refinancing requirements next year - a genuine
worry, given that the country's second largest bank, Mediobanca,
said this week that Italy is likely to need a bailout in the
next six months.
"The ESM would be totally inadequate to finance larger
eurozone sovereigns for any sustained period," said Gabriel
Sterne, chief economist at brokerage Exotix.
"We just have to hope that bond yields stay low enough that
countries like Italy and Spain can continue to access markets."
The ESM has EUR700bn in subscribed capital - which will be
made up of EUR80bn in paid-in capital and EUR620bn in callable
capital - but in order for it to achieve the highest rating
possible, it will only use a maximum of EUR500bn for lending
purposes.
Of that, EUR100bn has already been committed to Spain to
recapitalise its banks, while Cyprus will receive EUR9bn to
balance its books.
In order to break what the ESM terms "the vicious loop"
between banks and sovereigns, the rescue fund has also said it
can use up to EUR60bn to directly recapitalise banks. Such
recapitalisation efforts would also prove more capital intensive
than rescuing sovereigns because of the extra risks involved.
"In case the ESM engages into direct bank recapitalisation
up to the limit of EUR60bn the ESM's maximum lending capacity
would be reduced by approximately EUR180bn," an ESM spokesperson
told IFR.
"However this reduction would only occur to the extent the
ESM really uses this instrument. As long as no ESM money goes
into direct bank recapitalisation there is no reduction of the
maximum lending capacity."
Certainly, the bail-in guidelines agreed this week by the EU
appear to be pushing banks' ills on to private creditors as a
first port of call, but the scale of the problem suggests all
available funding sources may have to be called on.
"Of the legacy problems we know of, you wouldn't need to
have much of a move to require [the ESM money] to be drawn
down," said Sohail Malik, manager at ECM Asset Management's
special situations hedge fund.
After that, the money left to be distributed to ailing
sovereigns would be greatly diminished, a worrying development
with bond yields across the periphery rising over the last
months.
Italian 10-year yields nearly hit 5% this week, up over a
whole percentage point from the start of May, on fears that the
US Federal Reserve may be close to cutting back on the cheap
money it has pumped into bond markets.
The sell-off has been tempered somewhat by promises from the
European Central Bank to intervene and buy the bonds of
countries in secondary markets, if borrowing costs spike to
untenable levels.
In order to access the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions
programme, however, countries must first apply for help to the
ESM, the body responsible for primary market purchases and
macroeconomic adjustment.
"The firewall put in place seemed impervious at first sight,
but now we are getting to the stage where it's under intense
scrutiny," said one head of SSA syndicate at a US bank.
Greece alone cost the ESM's predecessor - the European
Financial Stability Facility - EUR144.6bn. To service the debt
of a much larger economy like Italy would be a mammoth task for
the ESM, and perhaps even for the ECB.
"People think the ECB is bottomless. It's not
bottomless, because at some point the constituencies that
support it will stop supporting it," said Sterne at Exotix.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Divyang Shah,; editing by Matthew
Davies and Julian Baker)