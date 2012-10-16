UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has started buying short-dated paper in the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) sector one week after its inauguration, say market officials.
Banking sources are attributing a 4-5bp tightening at the short-end of EIB's curve, and a 2-3bp move in KfW short-dated paper on Monday, to the ESM. Trading desks also report they have seen these trades go through.
The ESM has already received the first tranche of paid-in capital, defined as loss-absorbing capital, from the eurozone's member states.
"We can disclose that we have received the EUR32bn from the member states. They will be invested progressively in a very prudent way to avoid moves in the market," said an ESM spokesperson.
Its paid-in capital will be topped up by a further EUR32bn in mid-2013 and a final instalment of EUR16bn in 2014 to reach its full amount of EUR80bn.
Its draft investment guidelines state these funds can only be invested into Double A or higher rated paper. Some will be short-term money market assets with maturities of less than one year, while a second tranche will focus on medium-term to long-term debt geared towards capital preservation over three years.
Click here for a previous story on the ESM's potential impact on the SSA sector. (Reporting By John Geddie)
