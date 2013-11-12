LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch, has opened books on a EUR3bn 10-year benchmark bond with guidance at mid-swaps plus 21bp area, said a bank managing the deal on Tuesday.

The deal will price later on Tuesday via Goldman Sachs, Natixis and Nomura. (Reporting By Josie Cox and John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)