By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
has appointed Deutsche Bank, RBS and SG CIB to arrange investor
meetings across Europe in early November, bank sources said.
The roadshow will take place in London, Frankfurt and Paris,
with sources saying the eurozone sovereign rescue fund will
target its first bond offering for early January.
The ESM, which was officially inaugurated on Monday, has
already met investors in Asia, sources said.
One source said the new entity is expected to have a higher
credit rating than the temporary rescue vehicle, the European
Financial Stability Facility, and will therefore be easier to
market to investors.
The EFSF is Triple A rated by Moody's and Fitch, but AA+
from S&P. Fitch assigned the ESM a Triple A and stable rating on
Monday citing "exceptionally strong mechanisms for exercising
callable capital" and a "relatively high capitalisation ratio."
EFSF is a company established under Luxembourg law, whereas
the ESM is an intergovernmental institution established under
international law with the 17 euro area member states as its
shareholders.
Within the next 15 days the ESM will receive EUR32bn of
paid-in capital, with full subscription of EUR80bn by 2014. It
also has committed callable capital of EUR620bn, for a total
subscribed capital of EUR700bn and an effective lending capacity
of EUR500bn.
In contrast, the EFSF has a lending capacity of EUR440bn,
based solely on guarantees from its Triple A rated shareholders.