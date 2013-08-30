Australia shares edge up as materials, financials gain
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) plans to launch its inaugural long-term bond issue in October, subject to market conditions, the rescue fund said in an emailed statement on Friday.
The ESM started issuing short-term bills in January 2013, taking over from its temporary predecessor, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
The ESM long-term funding programme is scheduled to be EUR9bn in 2013 and EUR17bn in 2014. However, the actual yearly funding volume will depend on the programmes to be financed and the rollover of existing debt. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Sudip Roy)
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust has been added to Fitch Ratings' Resi Investor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. The tool also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. Resi Investor is available at <a