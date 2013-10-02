Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch, has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks from its market group with regards to its inaugural benchmark bond, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
The transaction is scheduled for the week commencing 7th of October, subject to market conditions.
The permanent euro rescue fund previously hired BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to arrange a series of investor meetings that took place in August and September. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.