BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's and Fitch, is set to debut in bond markets with a EUR7bn five-year bond after receiving over EUR15bn of orders, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.
The final spread has been set at mid-swaps minus 1bp, the tight end of guidance at mid-swaps flat/minus 1bp, from initial price thoughts on Monday of mid-swaps plus 1bp area.
Books will close at 0745GMT, for pricing shortly after via lead managers HSBC, JP Morgan and SGCIB. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.