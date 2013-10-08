LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's and Fitch, is set to debut in bond markets with a EUR7bn five-year bond after receiving over EUR15bn of orders, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.

The final spread has been set at mid-swaps minus 1bp, the tight end of guidance at mid-swaps flat/minus 1bp, from initial price thoughts on Monday of mid-swaps plus 1bp area.

Books will close at 0745GMT, for pricing shortly after via lead managers HSBC, JP Morgan and SGCIB. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)