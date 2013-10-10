LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism is
considering starting to pre-fund for next year, after frenetic
investor interest for its debut bond pushed it to print a EUR7bn
five-year bond on Tuesday to meet demand, it said in an emailed
statement on Thursday.
The permanent euro rescue fund was scheduled to issue
EUR9bn in bond markets this year, but has no objection to making
an early start on the EUR17bn it needs to raise next year if
market conditions allow.
"So far, we haven't decided if our next deal should be an
auction or a syndication. We may as well begin to pre-fund the
EUR17bn ESM funding requirement for next year," said Christophe
Frankel, CFO and deputy managing director of the ESM.
The ESM was surprised by the quality of the near EUR21bn of
orders placed for its inaugural five-year on Tuesday, and had to
satisfy at least a third of the interest, leaving it with only
EUR2bn to raise to complete its 2013 funding programme.
"The EUR7bn final size of the issuance was larger than we
initially expected but with such a good order book we decided to
respond to investors and give a large and liquid benchmark from
the very beginning," added Frankel.
ESM's predecessor, the temporary rescue vehicle the European
Financial Stability Facility, was granted the ability to
pre-fund back in 2012, but has stuck fairly stringently to its
published funding programmes. This year, at the beginning of
every quarter, it even started to publish the exact weeks it
planned to issue and is on course to complete its EUR58bn of
funding scheduled for this year.
The EFSF is responsible for administering bailout monies for
Greece, Ireland and Portugal, while the ESM is currently funding
a credit line to recapitalise Spain's banks and a sovereign
bailout for Cyprus. As of July 2013, ESM is now responsible for
any future bailouts.
