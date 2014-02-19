UPDATE 1-E.ON prepares 1.3 bln euro share placement to boost balance sheet
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.83 eur (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA, has sent a request for proposals to a selection of banks from the EFSF/ESM Market Group with regards to a bond transaction scheduled for the week beginning February 24, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
The ESM plans to raise EUR17bn this year, of which EUR5bn is planned in the first quarter.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.83 eur (Adds detail, background)
* to pay dividend over 2016 results of 0.15 euros per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.'s (CGD) planned additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual, deeply subordinated, fixed-rate reset AT1 debt securities. The notes have fu