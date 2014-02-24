BRIEF-Takara Leben to retire 1.58 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch, is set to issue its first benchmark bond of the year on Tuesday, said a lead manager hired to sell the new seven-year issue.
The ESM announced on Monday it had hired Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and SG CIB to manage the sale of a new seven-year benchmark, its third debt issue since inception following five- and 10-year bond sales in 2012.
The new issue, expected to mature in March 2021, is being marketed to investors at mid-swaps plus 9bp area, equivalent to a yield of just over 1.50%. (Reporting by Alex Chambers and John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Azerbaijani Banking Sector - Pressure from Currency Moves Persists https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895587 MOSCOW/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Currency devaluation continues to weigh on Azerbaijani banks and they face continued capital shortfalls due to weak asset quality, high dollarisation and currency mismatches, Fitch Ratings said at its sixth annual conference on Azerbaijan in Baku today. Fitch ex
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)