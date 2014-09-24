LONDON, Sept 24 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism
will borrow 2bn less in the fourth quarter than it had
originally planned after Spain made an early repayment on its
loan, the supranational said in a newsletter on Wednesday.
The ESM had originally planned to raise 7bn, but the
Spanish repayment in July means its funding target will now be
5bn.
Following approval by the ESM board of directors on July 7,
Spain paid back 1.3bn of the 41.3bn it received to
recapitalise its banking sector.
"This is the first time that a euro area country that
benefited from a financial assistance programme has requested to
make a repayment ahead of schedule," the ESM said in the
newsletter. "In addition, Spain made a scheduled repayment of
unused funds of 0.3bn on 23 July."
"That's not great news for us and basically means they will
probably do one benchmark before year-end," a syndicate banker
said.
Meanwhile, the European Financial Stability Facility has a
EUR1.5bn funding target for the fourth quarter.
The issuers have targeted three windows for potential
issuance - the weeks of October 20, November 10 and November 24.
The ESM will also continue its bill auctions, with Tuesday
October 7 and Tuesday November 4 earmarked for three-month bills
and Tuesday October 21 and Tuesday November 18 for 6-month
bills.
The ESM's spreads have been grinding tighter over the last
year. A five-year deal that priced at mid-swaps less 1bp in
October is trading at almost 19bp through on Wednesday,
according to Tradeweb.
A November 2023 issue priced at swaps plus 19bp in November
is now quoted at minus 10bp.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)