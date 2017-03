LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism is taking indications of interest on a benchmark-sized two-year euro bond at a yield of 0.05% area, according to a lead.

The bond is expected to price on Tuesday with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and BNP Paribas acting as lead managers.

The ESM is rated Aa1 by Moody's and AAA by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)