BRUSSELS, June 28 The euro zone is likely to
remove the preferred creditor status of the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund on the loan to Madrid for the
recapitalisation of Spanish banks, euro zone officials said on
Thursday.
The preferred creditor status of the ESM worried markets and
caused selling of Spanish bonds, because investors were
concerned that if Spain were to default, the ESM would get paid
back first and there would not be enough money left to repay
private bondholders.
But after discussions among euro zone deputy finance
ministers and treasury officials on Thursday, the removal of the
status on the Spanish loan was likely.
"It looks like a done deal, but has to be approved by the
euro zone heads of state and government on Friday," one euro
zone official said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and European bureaus; editing by
Rex Merrifield)