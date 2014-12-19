LONDON Dec 19 The European markets regulator on Friday proposed tougher rules to deal with payments for third-party investment research.

ESMA said in a statement it wanted the research to be paid for directly by investment firms or from a ring-fenced research account funded by a specific charge to their clients.

ESMA said there should be no payment for third party research linked to payments made for execution of orders. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)