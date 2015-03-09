LONDON, March 9 Investcorp-owned Spanish ceramic glazes firm Esmalglass has raised a 305 million euro ($331.11 million) leveraged loan backing the acquisition of Spanish peer Fritta and for refinancing existing debt, banking sources said on Monday.

Investcorp announced it had agreed to buy Fritta in January from Nazca Private Equity, making it the second company owned by Investcorp in Spain following the acquisition of Esmalglass in July 2012.

JP Morgan, Barclays and Deutsche led the financing, which was syndicated to investors and allocated on Europe's secondary loan market on March 6, the sources said.

A 250 million euro term loan B pays an interest margin of 525 basis points (bp) over Euribor with a 97.5 Original Issue Discount (OID), wider than initial guidance of 450bp over Euribor at a 99 OID when the deal launched, the sources said.

The financing also includes a 40 million euro revolving credit facility and 15 million euro capital expenditure facility, both paying a margin of 400bp over Euribor, the sources added.

Established in 1973, Fritta produces products for the manufacturing of ceramic tiles. It employs around 300 people and has around 200 customers worldwide. In 2014, Fritta is forecast to generate sales and EBITDA of around 100 million euros and 16 million euros, respectively. ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)