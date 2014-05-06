LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch, is testing investor interest for a no-grow EUR3bn long five-year bond due 15 October 2019 at mid-swaps flat area, according to a market source.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and Deutsche Bank are lead managers, and will price the deal on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)