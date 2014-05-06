Israel enacts law to turn Tel Aviv exchange to for-profit bourse
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism, rated Aa1/AAA by Moody's/Fitch, is testing investor interest for a no-grow EUR3bn long five-year bond due 15 October 2019 at mid-swaps flat area, according to a market source.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and Deutsche Bank are lead managers, and will price the deal on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million approved by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.