UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Esotiq & Henderson SA :
* Said on Friday it reported Q3 revenue of 31.4 million zlotys versus 23.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 2.1 million zlotys versus 810,317 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 1.1 million zlotys versus 952,677 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources