Oct 1 An experimental cholesterol-fighting drug
being developed by Esperion Therapeutics Inc lowered
LDL levels significantly more than Merck & Co Inc's
Zetia in a midstage clinical trial, Esperion said on Wednesday.
Esperion shares rose more than 40 percent in after-hours
trade.
In a 12-week study involving 348 patients with high LDL
cholesterol, the Esperion drug, ETC-1002, led to an average 30
percent reduction in levels of the "bad" cholesterol for those
who received a 180 milligram dose and a 27 percent reduction
with a 120 mg dose, according to initial results.
Both were deemed to be statistically significant differences
compared with reductions in patients taking Zetia, known
chemically as ezetimibe, Esperion said.
The LDL reductions seen with the once-daily ETC-1002 pill
were somewhat less than can be achieved by more powerful
statins, such as Pfizer Inc's Lipitor, now available as
generic atorvastatin, and AstraZeneca Plc's Crestor. The
reductions were roughly half of the LDL-lowering magnitude seen
with new injectable biotech cholesterol drugs, called PCSK9
inhibitors, likely to be approved next year.
The Esperion drug, when combined with 10 mg of Zetia, led to
LDL reductions of 48 percent for the high dose of ETC-1002 and
43 percent with the lower dose.
"These are very encouraging results. It basically shows
efficacy, and it shows that it can be added to ezetimibe to get
more efficacy," Dr. Christie Ballantyne, chief of cardiology at
Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and one of the study's
investigators, said in a telephone interview.
"Statins are going to stay first-line drugs," he said.
"There's lots of people who have a hard time taking a high dose
of statin or taking a statin at all."
Esperion is also conducting trials combining its drug with
various statins.
If approved, the Esperion drug is almost surely going to be
less expensive than the more effective biologics, making it a
potential option that physicians could reach for before putting
patients on the injectables, Ballantyne said.
JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler has forecast annual peak
sales in excess of $1 billion for the medicine.
ETC-1002 also led to significantly greater reductions than
Zetia in C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation associated
with heart disease, the company said.
ETC-1002 is the first in a new class of drugs called ACL
inhibitors that work by reducing cholesterol synthesis in the
liver and increasing expression of LDL receptors that remove
cholesterol from the blood.
The most common side effects were common cold symptoms and
upper respiratory tract infections. The rates of muscle-related
adverse side effects seen with ETC-1002 patients, including
those with statin intolerance, were similar to rates for Zetia,
Esperion said.
Esperion shares rose to $35 in extended trading from a
Nasdaq close at $24.42.
