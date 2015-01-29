BRIEF-Online part of Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,601.4 times amount on offer
Jan 29 Esperite N.V. :
* Invests in multimillion largest clinical genetic center and aims for pole position in Europe
* NGS platform has capacity to process 75,000 samples per year as of today
* Signed a supply agreement with Thermo Fisher Life Technology to install satellite sequencing platforms in countries where Esperite operates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,601.4 times amount on offer
WASHINGTON, March 26 U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on Sunday there is a possibility that his group could support a tax reform plan that is not revenue neutral.