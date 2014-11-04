BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology to set up medical examination JV
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan to set up a 51-pct-owned medical examination JV with three individuals, in Heilongjiang
Nov 4 Esperite N.V.
* Reports Q3 net loss of 1 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros last year
* Q3 revenue is 6.7 million euros versus 6.9 million euros last year
* According to CEO, synergies between company business units will fuel its further growth
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
