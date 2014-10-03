BRUSSELS Oct 3 A Luxembourg court on Friday
rejected a request for "controlled management", a sort of
bankruptcy protection, made by two holding companies of
Portugal's troubled Espirito Santo family.
The court said it had rejected the requests of Espirito
Santo Financial Group (ESFG) and Espirito Santo Financiere SA,
though both still have the right to appeal.
ESFG is Banco Espirito Santo's largest shareholder,
with a stake of about 20 percent, and is controlled by the
bank's founding family, the Espirito Santos.
Banco Espirito Santo had to be rescued in early August due
its exposure to the debts of the Espirito Santo family.
In the rescue a "good bank" was created called Novo Banco
and the old Banco Espirito Santo was left with all the debts of
the family.
The court has not yet ruled on the requests for "controlled
management" of the other main Espirito Santo holding companies,
including Rio Forte and Espirito Santo International, which own
many of the family's main non-financial assets.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Axel Bugge)