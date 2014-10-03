(Adds ESFG statement, details)
BRUSSELS/LISBON Oct 3 A Luxembourg court on
Friday rejected a request by two holding companies of Portugal's
Espirito Santo family for "controlled management", a sort of
bankruptcy protection from creditors.
Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG) and its subsidiary
Espirito Santo Financiere SA still have the right to appeal, and
the court has yet to decide on two other holding companies
controlled by the family.
ESFG is Banco Espirito Santo's largest shareholder,
and is controlled by the bank's founding Espirito Santo family.
Hoping to avoid a fire sale of assets, ESFG filed for
creditor protection in July, before Banco Espirito Santo had to
be rescued by the Portuguese state in early August due to its
exposure to the debts of firms related to the family.
In the rescue, the assets and low-risk liabilities were
carved out to create Novo Banco, and the old Banco Espirito
Santo was left with all the debts of the family. ESFG now owns a
stake of some 20 percent in the bad bank, BES.
"Due in particular to the resolution applied by the Bank of
Portugal to Banco Espirito Santo ... the court concluded that a
restructuring of ESFG and ESFIL was impossible and that a
controlled management would not benefit the creditors," the
Luxembourg-registered ESFG said in a statement.
It would not say whether it planned to appeal the decision
but noted that the court was still evaluating applications for
controlled management from its two major indirect shareholders,
Rio Forte and Espirito Santo International, whose assets include
many of the family's holdings in real estate, hotels and
plantations from Portugal to Africa and Latin America.
Novo Banco has made a claim on ESFG's insurance company,
Tranquilidade, which was pledged as security for the family's
commitments to the bank.
Novo Banco has already agreed to sell the insurer to U.S.
fund Apollo Global Management, although the sale faces
opposition from some bondholders.
The situation with ESFG's other assets also looks glum amid
a series of international regulatory actions. Dubai's financial
regulator is seeking court approval to wind up the local arm of
ESFG, and Switzerland's financial regulator has opened
bankruptcy proceedings against Banque Privee Espirito
Santo.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Axel Bugge and Andrei
Khalip; editing by Jane Baird)