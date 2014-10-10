BRIEF-Tender prices reflect fair value of Integer.Pl, InPost - management
* The management of Integer said on Monday that the tender price of 41.1 zlotys for the company's shares reflects the fair value of the company
BRUSSELS Oct 10 A Luxembourg court on Friday declared two holding companies of Portugal's Espirito Santo family bankrupt.
The court this meant that the companies concerned, Espirito Santo Financial Group and its subsidiary Espirito Santo Financiere, had ceased payments and that they no longer had access to credit.
ESFG is Banco Espirito Santo's largest shareholder, and is controlled by the bank's founding Espirito Santo family.
Hoping to avoid a fire sale of assets, ESFG filed for creditor protection in July, before Banco Espirito Santo had to be rescued by the Portuguese state in early August due to its exposure to the debts of firms related to the family. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.