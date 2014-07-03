LISBON, July 3 Espirito Santo Financial Group
<ESF.LS, the largest single shareholder in Portugal's biggest
listed bank by assets, BES, said on Thursday it was not
under investigation by Luxembourg authorities over accounts
irregularities.
"It has been confirmed directly with the Luxembourg
authorities that at no time has ESFG been under investigation by
the Public Prosecutor in relation to the misreporting of
accounts by certain of its shareholders," ESFG said in a
statement.
Luxembourg's justice authorities said last week they had
begun in May an investigation into three Luxembourg-registered
holding companies of Portugal's Espirito Santo banking family,
including ESFG, over alleged breaches of company law.
ESFG did not specifically refer to any other possible
breaches of company law. It referred to "material irregularities
in the accounts of its shareholder ES International" that were
acknowledged by ESFG and BES in May.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)