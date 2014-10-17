BRIEF-Pace Holdings says TPG's Peterson and 2 others will join the board after Playa deal closing
* says TPG Partner's Karl Peterson has been appointed to board, along with Paul Hackwell, and Tom Klein Source text for Eikon:
LISBON Oct 17 The Espirito Santo family's main holding company for its non-financial assets, Rioforte, has been denied controlled management by a Luxembourg court, Rioforte said on Friday.
The decision means that the company will go into liquidation.
"The liquidation of the assets of Rioforte will be decided by a legal liquidator, which will be named by the court," Rioforte said in a statement.
The Espirito Santo banking family's empire crumbled under huge debts this summer, forcing an emergency rescue of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo - the bank they founded.
The Luxembourg court previously also denied controlled management for two other family holding companies, pushing them into liquidation.
Controlled management would have offered some protection from creditors.
