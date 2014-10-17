(Updates with second company)

LISBON Oct 17 A Luxembourg court has cleared the way for the liquidation of the main holding company of the Espirito Santo family, virtually completing the bankruptcy of the family whose huge debts forced the emergency rescue of Portugal's largest listed bank.

The court said on Friday it denied controlled management, a kind of creditor protection, for the family's two main holding companies, which are registered in Luxembourg.

The decision means that Rioforte - the family's main holding company for its non-financial assets - and Espirito Santo International will go into liquidation. Rioforte is 100 percent owned by Espirito Santo International.

The court said the decisions were taken after hearing the companies and prosecutors and the judge appointed to the case.

Banco Espirito Santo, founded by the family, was bailed out in a 4.9 billion euro ($6.3 billion) rescue in August. That led to the carving out of a 'good bank' - Novo Banco - to take over the bank's healthy operations, while it was left with the toxic debts of the family.

Accountants found that Espirito Santo International had debts of 6.4 billion euros based on information from September 2013.

The Luxembourg court had previously denied controlled management for two other family holding companies, pushing them into liquidation.

"The liquidation of the assets of Rioforte will be decided by a legal liquidator, which will be named by the court," Rioforte said in a statement.

Rioforte's assets range from a vast land holding just south of Lisbon, which the family had hoped to turn into a big tourist resort, to a health company and travel agency.

Controlled management would have offered some protection from creditors.

Public prosecutors in Portugal have launched an investigation into the collapse of the Espirito Santo family's business and, given the complexity of the case, has put together a special investigation team including the Bank of Portugal, market regulator CMVM and police.

