Oct 21 Walt Disney Co's sports network
ESPN is reorganizing and eliminating over 300 positions,
according to a person familiar with the situation.
The reorganization was announced Wednesday morning in a memo
to employees from ESPN president John Skipper, seen by Reuters.
ESPN is making the changes as part of a shift in strategy
to enhance its sales and marketing by using data and invest more
in emerging technology, according to the memo.
The reorganization comes after Walt Disney Chief Executive
Bob Iger said in August it was seeing declines in ESPN
subscribers as viewers move to cheaper digital platforms. That
sent shares down over 9 percent to $110.53.
The stock has rebounded since then, trading around $111.24
in late morning trading Wednesday.
