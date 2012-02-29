(Corrects net profit figure in second paragraph to 58.6 million
euros, from 50.1 million)
MILAN Feb 29 Italian publisher Gruppo
Editoriale L'Espresso predicted a substantial decline
in 2012 results on Wednesday as an economic downturn weighs on
advertising sales.
The company, publisher of la Repubblica daily, which
competes with Corriere della Sera to be Italy's top-selling
newspaper, said net profit rose 17 percent to 58.6 million euros
($78.7 million) in 2011, broadly in line with analysts
expectations.
It proposed a dividend of 0.0629 euro per share, slightly
missing expectations for 0.07 euro a share.
($1 = 0.7450 euro)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)