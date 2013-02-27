MILAN Feb 27 Italian publisher Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso said on Wednesday it would not pay a dividend after 2012 net profit fell 64 percent because of a continued slump in advertising spending.

The company, which is seeking to boost its digital activities to counter the crisis, said it would have to increase a cost cutting plan already under way as the outlook remained grim.

Net profit at the group controlled by Italian businessman Carlo De Benedetti was 21.8 million euros ($28.5 million) in 2012, while revenues fell 8.7 percent to 812.7 million euros, according to a statement.

In 2012 the company paid 26.9 million euros in dividends out of its 2011 results.

Looking ahead, the company said a worsening of results was expected to continue in 2013. The first two months of the year had shown no sign of improvement with trend in advertising sales and circulation in line with the last quarter of 2012, it said.

For the statement, please click on

($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)