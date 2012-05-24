MILAN May 24 Italian publisher L'Espresso
said on Thursday it will appeal against a Rome tax
commission ruling saying that capital gains dating back to 1991
and corresponding to around 220 million euros must be taxed.
The commission ruling said it was legitimate taxing capital
gains worth 440 billion of old Italian liras it believes were
undeclared at the time. It also called the company to pay taxes
on almost 14 billion of old liras to compensate costs and tax
credits.
The publisher said it was confident that the ruling would be
annuled, adding it had won previous appeals on the issue.
(Milan Newsroom)