HONG KONG Jan 9 Esprit Holdings Ltd
has appointed Melody Harris-Jensbach, the former
deputy CEO and chief product officer of Puma AG, as
its Chief Product and Design Officer in a bid to ensure brand
consistency and product efficiency.
Harris-Jensbach will report directly to the Group CEO,
Ronald van der Vis, and will overlook product development,
design and licensing activities, the Europe-focused fashion
group said in a statement on Monday. It said the appointment was
effective immediately.
It marked the latest change to Esprit's management in a
reshuffle that began in November with the announcement that it
had appointed Holly Li, vice-president and general manager for
northern China of Adidas AG, as the new chief
executive of its China operations, effective in February.
Esprit, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes
& Mauritz AB and Spain's Inditex SA, had said
in December that executive director and chief financial officer
Chew Fook Aun had decided to resign on or before June 1 because
he was unable to meet company requirements to make frequent
trips to Europe, its dominant market.
Esprit, which depends on Europe for about 80 percent of its
sales, is withdrawing from some underperforming markets and
spending millions of dollars to revive its brand. It aimed to
double sales in China to HK$6 billion over the next four years
and expand its point-of-sales network to 1,900 from 1,000.
Esprit shares gained 0.78 percent on Monday, compared with a
1.47 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by xxx)