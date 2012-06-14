MILAN, June 14 Fashion retailer Esprit
has not received any proposal and is not in talks with anyone
about a possible sale of the company, outgoing chief executive
Ronald van der Vis said on Thursday.
The stock has lost up to a third of its market value in two
days as the departure of its two top executives in two days
raised worries about the future of a costly turnaround plan and
stoked speculation about a possible takeover bid.
"I want to make crystal clear that there is no discussion
ongoing with any party and that we have not received any
proposal whatsoever," van der Vis said during a conference call.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)