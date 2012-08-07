HONG KONG Aug 7 Esprit Holdings Ltd
said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jose Manuel Martínez
Gutiérrez as its new chief executive, effective by the end of
September.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the
Europe-focused fashion group said Martínez was most recently
group director of distribution and operations at Industria De
Diseño Textil, SA (Inditex) based in Spain. Inditex is
the owner of fashion brands including Zara and Massimo Dutti.
Shares of Esprit rose 8.1 percent on Tuesday morning,
beating a 0.3 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index
.
Outgoing chief executive Ronald van der Vis had said in June
that his family was the only reason behind his resignation from
Esprit and that the company's crucial turnaround plan would go
ahead.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)