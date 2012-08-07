* Current CEO, chairman had announced resignations in June

* Double resignation had cast doubts over restructuring plan

* Europe-focused Esprit hit by demand slump on euro zone woes

* Shares soar 28 pct to biggest one-day gain in 14 years (Adds new analyst quotes, Inditex comment; updates shares to close)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Aug 7 Struggling clothing retailer Esprit Holdings hired an executive from larger rival Inditex as its new CEO after the sudden resignations of its top two officials in June, driving its shares to their biggest one-day gain in 14 years.

Europe-focused Esprit, which is undergoing an HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion) restructuring, said Jose Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez would take over the helm, effective by the end of September.

The appointment means Esprit can move ahead on the crucial restructuring set to be completed by 2015. The company plans to diversify its earnings sources by expanding in China.

Martínez, 42, was until recently group director of distribution and operations at Spain's Inditex, the world's largest fashion retailer and owner of the Zara fashion chain.

"The new appointment gives investors new hope. With a new chief, in particular from another strong brand name, investors are putting a bet on a turnaround story," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which sells everything from bed sheets to jeans and generates about 80 percent of its sales in Europe, has been trying to restructure its business as it grapples with a slump in demand due to the euro zone debt crisis.

Esprit's restructuring plan will not undergo any major changes under the new CEO, Esprit deputy chairman Paul Cheng said at a press conference on Tuesday.

News of Martinez's hiring comes after Esprit Chairman Hans Joachim Korber and Chief Executive Ronald van der Vis resigned on successive days two months ago, fuelling worries about the future of the company.

"The hiring is also quicker than expected," said Anne Ling, analyst at Deutsche Bank, who viewed Martinez's choice as a positive.

Inditex, whose model of high-speed delivery of almost real-time designs is so famous it has been cited by Harvard Business School as a case study, declined to comment on the appointment.

Martínez managed Inditex's distribution and global retail network and helped overhaul the Spanish company's supply chain management. Prior to that, he was the country manager for the Zara brand across Scandinavia. He joined Inditex in 2003.

BRAND REVIVAL CHALLENGE

One of the many challenges for Martinez will be to boost Esprit's retail presence and revive its brand, which the company said last year had "lost its soul."

Esprit, which was founded in 1968 in San Francisco by Susie and Doug Tompkins who started selling clothes out of the back of their station wagon, shut all its stores in North America as of the end of March.

Martinez will be paid 1.5 million euros ($1.9 million) a year in the new role, with an annual discretionary bonus of up to 1.5 million euros, which will be guaranteed for the first two years.

Shares of Esprit, once known as "the bluest of blue chips in Hong Kong", jumped as much as 38 percent on Tuesday to hit their highest level since before the resignations in June.

They closed up 28 percent at HK$12.76, compared with a 0.4 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The stock has still lost nearly 90 percent of its value since it hit a peak of around HK$130 per share in 2007.

Esprit, whose other rivals include Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz AB and U.S. group GAP Inc, has a market value of around $2.1 billion, down from roughly $8 billion at the end of 2010. The massive drop in its share price had prompted speculation it could be a takeover target.

Earlier this year it posted a 74 percent drop in first-half net profit for the period ended December, as the deepening European crisis sapped demand.

Its struggling business contrasts sharply with Inditex, which in June posted a sharp rise in first-quarter earnings, showing it can sell to both fashion-hungry shoppers in emerging Asia and cash-strapped consumers in Europe. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Additional reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)