* CEO and chairman's resignations put restructuring plan in
doubt
* Shares fall most in over 14 years, to 5-month low
* Stock price fall puts Esprit on PE radar
* Trade in shares suspended after sharp fall
(Writes through)
By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee
HONG KONG, June 13 The chairman of Esprit
Holdings Ltd resigned on Wednesday, dealing a double
blow to the clothing retailer a day after its chief executive
stepped down in a move that wiped out nearly a quarter of the
company's share price.
The resignations have cast a cloud over the Europe-focused
company's HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion) restructuring plan and
put it firmly on the radar of private equity buyers.
"As they both resigned almost at the same time, the impact
will be huge. Investors are likely to lose confidence in the
company," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai
Securities, adding further pressure is expected on the stock of
a company which last year admitted it had "lost its soul".
The fashion group, which generates about 80 percent of its
sales in Europe, has been trying to restructure its business as
it grapples with a slump in demand due to the euro zone debt
crisis, but the resignation late on Tuesday of its group chief
executive, Ronald van der Vis, dealt a significant blow.
This was followed by an announcement on Wednesday evening
that Hans Joachim Korber had resigned as chairman and would be
replaced by Raymond Or Ching Fai, a move that added further
confusion to the outlook for Esprit.
"With the weakness in the stock price and the CEO's
resignation, it escalates the possibility that the company could
become a merger and acquisition target," said Tommy Ho, analyst
at UOB Kay Hian.
Banking sources told Reuters some private equity groups had
previously looked at Esprit, which competes with Sweden's Hennes
& Mauritz AB and Spain's Inditex SA, and the
share price plunge would likely attract renewed interest.
Esprit's struggling business contrasts sharply with Inditex,
the world's largest clothes retailer, which on Wednesday posted
a sharp rise in first-quarter earnings, showing it can sell to
both fashion-hungry shoppers in emerging Asia and cash-strapped
consumers in Europe.
Esprit, which said van der Vis had resigned for personal and
family reasons, did not announce a replacement for the
executive, who would have played a key role in the company's
restructuring plan due to be completed by 2015.
The company said van der Vis would step down by July 1,
2013, adding that it would continue to execute its restructuring
as planned.
The latest resignations come after CFO Chew Fook Aun quit
for personal reasons in December a nd was replaced in April by
Thomas Tang, a former chief financial officer of blue-chip
property developer Sino Land Co Ltd.
BARGAIN COMPANY?
Shares of Esprit, which sells everything from bed sheets to
jeans, plunged as much as 23 percent to HK$10.36 on Wednesday,
their lowest since Jan. 9. It was the biggest drop since October
1997.
The stock closed down 21.8 percent before the stock was
suspended, against a 0.34 percent gain in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index. Trading is due to resume on Thursday.
The company's market value is now $2.24 billion, ranking it
as Asia's No. 6 apparel retailer, down from third place in 2011
and compared with a market value of around $8 billion at the end
of 2010.
Esprit's shares, which fell 73 percent in 2011, are still up
42.7 percent from their September 2011 lows. The stock has risen
about 6 percent so far this year, beating a 2.7 percent gain in
the main index.
"Its global presence could make it appealing to potential
buyers," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group.
In May, Esprit posted an improvement in quarterly store
sales and booked a write-back from divesting its North American
retail operations.
Esprit said last year it was investing more than HK$18
billion up to 2015 as part of a restructuring plan that includes
an investment of HK$1.7 billion a year up to that period to
promote its brand.
The company, which also competes in Asia with Japan's Fast
Retailing, had said it aims to double sales and points
of sales in China by June 2015.
It said in September that it wanted to double China sales to
HK$6 billion ($773.23 million) over the next four years and
expand its point-of-sales network to 1,900 from 1,000.
($1 = HK$7.8)
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas and Farah Master; Editing
by Anne Marie Roantree and Nick Macfie)