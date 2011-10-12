HONG KONG Oct 12 Europe-focused fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday that the difference in the number of China outlets reported in a Chinese-language magazine was due to outdated figures from its website, after its shares fell sharply on the report.

Chief Financial Officer Chew Fook Aun also told Reuters in a telephone interview that the company was not in discussions to introduce any financial and strategic partners, and declined comment on market rumours that it was a takeover target following a near 50 percent decline in its shares since mid-September after dismal profit numbers. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)