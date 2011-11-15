HONG KONG Nov 15 Esprit Holdings Ltd
said on Tuesday that it has appointed Holly Li as the
new chief executive of its China operations with effect from
February next year, to head the company's expansion in China.
Li, currently vice-president and general manager for
northern China of Adidas AG, would report directly to
Esprit Chief Executive Ronald van der Vis and her main objective
would be implementation of the company's growth strategy for
China, the fashion group said in a statement.
Esprit, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes
& Mauritz AB and Spain's Inditex SA, said in
September that it aimed to double sales in China to HK$6 billion
over the next four years and expand its point-of-sales network
to 1,900 from 1,000.
The company added that it was establishing a design center
in China.
In October, Esprit reported sales revenue of HK$8.56 billion
($1.1 billion) for July-September, the first quarter of its
fiscal year, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier.
Esprit said expansion in Asia would be focussed on the
growth markets of China, Malaysia, Taiwan and Singapore.
Including China, Asia-Pacific sales represented 17.2 percent of
total sales at HK$5.81 billion. North America accounted for 3.7
percent at HK$1.23 billion.
Esprit, which depends on Europe for about 80 percent of its
sales, is withdrawing from some underperforming markets and
spending millions of dollars to revive its brand.
Esprit shares have been under pressure amid increasing
scepticism of its turnaround plans, down nearly 73 percent this
year against a 16 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index.
Earlier in November, Germany's Adidas, the world's
second-largest maker of sports apparel after Nike Inc,
lifted its 2011 sales outlook for the fourth time this year on
strong demand in emerging markets and as it expands its
high-margin brand outlets., making its
executives hot properties for companies in the Chinese market.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)