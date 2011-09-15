HONG KONG, Sept 15 Europe-focused Esprit
Holdings Ltd , Asia's No.6 apparel and accessories
retailer by market value, posted a 98 percent fall in full-year
net profit on Thursday, missing analyst forecasts, as one-off
restructuring costs hit.
Esprit, whose competitors include Swedish clothing retailer
Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST), U.S. group GAP Inc and
Spain's Inditex SA , reported a net profit of HK$79
million ($10.1 million) for the year ended June.
The result was far short of an average estimate of HK$3.16
billion from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and
lower than a net profit of HK$4.23 billion a year earlier.
The Hong Kong-listed company, which approved a strategic
plan to restructure its retail operations, had previously said
it expected to post a sharp drop in 2010/11 profit as a result
of one-off costs related to restructuring.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris
Lewis)