HONG KONG, Sept 15 Europe-focused Esprit Holdings Ltd , Asia's No.6 apparel and accessories retailer by market value, posted a 98 percent fall in full-year net profit on Thursday, missing analyst forecasts, as one-off restructuring costs hit.

Esprit, whose competitors include Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST), U.S. group GAP Inc and Spain's Inditex SA , reported a net profit of HK$79 million ($10.1 million) for the year ended June.

The result was far short of an average estimate of HK$3.16 billion from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and lower than a net profit of HK$4.23 billion a year earlier.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which approved a strategic plan to restructure its retail operations, had previously said it expected to post a sharp drop in 2010/11 profit as a result of one-off costs related to restructuring. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)