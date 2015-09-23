UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
HONG KONG, Sept 23 Clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd swung to a loss for the year ended June, weighed down by a slowdown in China and a weak euro, and said its retail sales area may shrink this year due to store closures or downsizing of unprofitable outlets.
Esprit reported a net loss of HK$3.70 billion ($477.45 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with a profit of HK$210 million a year earlier.
Turnover fell to HK$19.42 billion from HK$24.23 billion.
Esprit shares closed down 0.9 percent at HK$6.69 on Wednesday, compared with a 2.3 percent drop in the broader Hang Seng Index. Esprit shares have fallen 27.9 percent so far this year, compared with a 9.8 percent slide in the Hang Seng index. ($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Subhranshu Sahu)
