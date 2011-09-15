Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
HONG KONG, Sept 15 Europe-focused fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that it does not see further charges on restructuring.
The company was also considering selling its North American business, Chief Executive Ronald Van Der Vis told reporters during a news conference.
Esprit shares fell more than 15 percent in afternoon trade after the company posted a worse-than-expected 98 percent drop in full-year earnings as restructuring costs hit.
The stock lagged the blue chip Hang Seng Index , which was flat.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
* Seeks financial rescue as air bag recall fallout continues (Adds company comment, details on Takata air bag issues)
PARIS, Feb 10 French carmaker Renault posted record full-year sales and profits on Friday and set itself ambitious new mid-term goals for both after earnings were boosted by a comprehensive revamp of its product range.