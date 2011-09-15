HONG KONG, Sept 15 Europe-focused fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that it does not see further charges on restructuring.

The company was also considering selling its North American business, Chief Executive Ronald Van Der Vis told reporters during a news conference.

Esprit shares fell more than 15 percent in afternoon trade after the company posted a worse-than-expected 98 percent drop in full-year earnings as restructuring costs hit.

The stock lagged the blue chip Hang Seng Index , which was flat.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)