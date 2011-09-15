* Plans to sell North American operations

* Yearly net falls 98 pct to HK$79 mln vs HK$3.16 bln forecast

* Says to invest HK$18 bln into company until FY2014/15

* Shares fall more than 17 pct to lowest since May 2003 (Recasts with CEO quotes, details)

By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee

HONG KONG, Sept 15 Europe-focused fashion retailer Esprit Holdings said it plans to sell its North American operations, after reporting a worse-than-expected 98 percent drop in full-year profit that sent its shares down more than 17 percent to their lowest since 2003.

Asia's No.6 apparel and accessories retailer by market value also said on Thursday it would exit from retail operations in Spain, Denmark and Sweden, while significantly boosting its operations in China. North America accounted for 3.7 percent of the company's revenue in fiscal 2011.

Esprit, whose competitors include Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST), U.S. group GAP Inc and Spain's Inditex , said its business outlook for the next six months was challenging, citing weak consumer sentiment in Europe which is embroiled in a worsening debt crisis.

"It's not easy. The consumer confidence in Europe is really at the lowest at the moment," Group CEO Ronald van der Vis told Reuters after the results briefing.

"There is a high concern of what is going to happen to the euro, what will happen to Greece, and what does it mean for my pension." The tough environment in Europe might last more than a year, he said.

Analysts expect Esprit's earnings in the year to June to show further falls, given rising input costs, weakening European economies and its own structural issues such as brand positioning and channel re-organization.

"In this market, investors are going to punish any small mistake. It is very difficult for investors to stomach this kind of losses," said Hong Hao, a global strategist with CICC in Beijing.

"It is in the wrong place at the wrong time, they have some very specific issues...in Europe and North America, places where consumer discretionary names are being hit most," he said.

Europe generated about HK$26.7 billion in its sales, or 79.1 percent of Esprit's total, for the year to June 2011, down from 83.1 percent a year ago.

Espirit's shares fell 17.6 percent to end at HK$15.08 on Thursday, its lowest since May 2003. The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent.

The shares have fallen more than 50 percent so far this year in a broader market down 17 percent.

Global clothing retailers have been hit by a surge in costs, particularly of cotton, at a time when developed markets are struggling with a weak economy.

BRAND HERITAGE

Esprit, which competes with Japan's Fast Retailing in Asia, said it would invest more than HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion) in the company until its year ending 2015.

Of this, HK$7 billion will be long-term investment and HK$11.5 billion will go to business operations.

The company is ramping up investment in its brand.

Of the investment in business operations, it is investing an extra HK$1.7 billion a year over the next four years to promote its brand, with marketing spending expected to reach 6-8 percent of revenue in the new fiscal year. The ratio will drop to 4-5 percent from financial year 2014/15, it said.

"In essence, Esprit is a strong and profitable brand, but the brand has gradually lost its soul over the past few years. The heritage of the brand has been neglected and the company lost its customer focus," Esprit said.

Esprit said in Asia it will concentrate its expansion in the growth markets of Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and China.

In China, turnover is expected to double over the next four years to around HK$6 billion, with the number of points of sale increasing to 1,900 from the current 1,000.

The company plans to open a design centre in the country.

Asia Pacific, including China, accounted for 17.2 percent at HK$5.81 billion, and North America accounted for 3.7 percent at HK$1.23 billion.

Esprit said its turnover for the year to 2012 is expected to decline 3-5 percent in local currency terms due to the divestment of the North American operations and the store-closure programme.

It plans to strengthen its European business in German speaking DACH-countries, Benelux and France.

Esprit reported full-year net profit of HK$79 million for the year ended June, hurt by one-off restructuring costs.

The result was far short of an average estimate of HK$3.16 billion from 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and lower than the net profit of HK$4.23 billion a year earlier.

Esprit had previously said it was set to post a sharp drop in 2010/11 profit due to the one-off costs. Its board had approved a plan to restructure store operations. (Additional reporting by Clement Tan and Alison Leung; Editing by Charlie Zhu and Vinu Pilakkott)