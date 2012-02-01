HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong-listed Esprit
Holdings Ltd is in the process of closing its stores
in North America and may eventually close all its outlets there
if the Europe-focus fashion group fails to find a partner to
take care of the business.
"We are continuing our process of closing the stores. It is
in line with what we said last September; we have made
provisions for the closures," spokesman Patrick Lau told
Reuters.
He said Esprit's North American retail subsidiaries were
closing and negotiating with their landlords to terminate store
leases, but the U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries had not made a
decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy or the equivalent
Canadian procedure.
"We are still trying to find an appropriate partner to
maintain and reinvigorate the presence of our brand in North
America," Lau added. He gave no further comment.
Esprit, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes
& Mauritz AB and Spain's Inditex SA, operates
about 90 stores in North America.
Last October, Esprit's chief executive told German media
that it may shut its North American stores if it cannot sell
them as it seeks to bolster its sagging image, and said the
closure would take 12-18 months depending on the rental
contracts.
The apparel and accessories retailer, which was founded in
San Francisco in 1968 and depends on Europe for 79 percent of
its sales, is withdrawing from some underperforming markets and
at the same time also spending millions of dollars to revive its
brand.
Esprit lost as much as 46 percent of its market value in less
than a week in September last year after annual profit was
nearly wiped out, hit by restructuring charges, and the company
admitted its brand had "lost its soul".
Shares of Esprit, which lost 73 percent of their value in
2011, is up more than 15 percent so far this year. That compares
with a near 20 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index
last year. The index was up 10 percent so far in 2012.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)