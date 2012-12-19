UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Dec 19 Shares of Europe-focused retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd fell 5.5 percent on Wednesday after it warned of a possible loss for the six months ended December, triggering a raft of broker downgrades.
Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan cut the stock to "Underweight" from "Equal Weight" and "Neutral", respectively, after Esprit said it may post a loss for the six-month period due to weaker-then-expected operating results.
Shares of Esprit, which sells everything from bed sheets to jeans, were set to open down HK$0.64 at HK$11.04, lagging a 0.7 percent gain on the blue chip Hang Seng Index.
Esprit, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB and Spain's Inditex, has been hit by weakening demand in the euro zone and is facing an uphill battle to revive its brand.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources