HONG KONG, Sept 19 Shares of Europe-focused
fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd , which plunged 19
percent last Friday, dropped a further 15 percent on Monday to
the lowest level in nine years as investors dumped the stock on
its weak earnings outlook.
The stock fell to HK$10.38, the lowest since October 2002.
"Long funds continue to liquidate their positions as they
find no solid support in its business outlook," said Alex Wong,
a director at Ample Finance. "It is a kind of free fall until
investors are willing to come in and buy."
Last week, Esprit reported a near 100 percent slump in
full-year net profit. Brokers cut their earnings forecasts for
the company and said they were sceptical about the company's
business outlook and marketing plans.
